Ayton (hand) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

While Ayton is reportedly making progress, he's still feeling too much pain in his hand/wrist to be able to take the floor. He'll miss his fourth straight game Wednesday, and with Portland's next two games coming as a Friday-Saturday, back-to-back set, he should be considered closer to doubtful than questionable for Friday's game. Duop Reath should get another start and makes for an excellent target in all leagues.