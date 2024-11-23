Ayton (finger) is out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Ayton continues to deal with a right finger sprain and will miss a fifth straight contest Friday. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to suit up Saturday in the second half of his back-to-back set against the Rockets, but in the meantime, Donovan Clingan will remain as the starting center.
