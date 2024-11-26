Ayton (finger) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Ayton has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss his seventh consecutive game due to a right finger sprain. Robert Williams should see an increased role with Ayton joining Donovan Clingan (knee) on the sideline.
