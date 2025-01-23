Ayton (knee) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Magic, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Ayton has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to left knee soreness. Robert Williams will draw the start at center in his absence. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Charlotte.
