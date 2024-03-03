Ayton (hand) has been ruled out to face the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Ayton was initially listed as doubtful, but he won't be suiting up to face Memphis in a battle of two injury-riddled teams that won't be making the playoffs and are already thinking about next season. Ayton's next chance to play will come against the Timberwolves on Monday.
