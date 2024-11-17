Ayton (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Ayton will miss his third consecutive game due to a right finger sprain. The big man underwent imaging on the index finger which revealed a deep contusion of the proximal phalanx, though he will still be considered day-to-day until the team provides an update that says otherwise. Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams are both likely to receive an uptick in playing time with Ayton sidelined. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Thunder.
