Ayton had 33 points (15-20 FG, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 victory over the Hawks.

Anfernee Simons led the way for the Trail Blazers in the scoring column, but Ayton was massive on both ends of the court and delivered his best performance of the campaign. The 33 points were a season-high mark for him, and it was also the fourth time he grabbed 19 or more boards -- with two of those coming during the current month. Ayton is averaging 21.4 points and 13.8 rebounds across his last 10 appearances.