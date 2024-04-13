Ayton won't return to Friday's game against the Rockets due to low back soreness. He registered six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes before exiting.

The Blazers will likely turn to Duop Reath and Moses Brown at center with Ayton set to miss the rest of the second half. It's unclear at this time whether Ayton will be available for the regular-season finale Sunday in Sacramento.