Ayton (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Ayton will miss his second consecutive contest due to the left knee sprain, and his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against Oklahoma City. With the big man joining Robert Williams (hand) on the shelf, Donovan Clingan (ankle) and Jabari Walker could see increased roles.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Goes for 22 and 15, may be hurt•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Posts double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Suiting up vs. Chicago•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Probable for Sunday•