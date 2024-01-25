Ayton racked up 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 137-131 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Ayton recorded his 13th double-double in Wednesday's win, and it was the first time he reached that mark since Dec. 21 against the Wizards. He's played four games since returning from a 12-game absence due to left knee tendinitis, and his 41 minutes played was his most of the season. Over that span, Ayton has averaged 10.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over 30.0 minutes per game.