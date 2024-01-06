Ayton (knee) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Nets.
Ayton will miss his seventh straight game Sunday due to right knee tendinitis. With Moses Brown (foot) also out, Duop Reath and Ibou Badji should continue to receive increased minutes. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks.
