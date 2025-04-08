Ayton is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a left calf strain.

Wednesday will mark a 26th absence in a row for Ayton. Although Portland has not yet officially ruled out the star big man for the reminder of the year, it would be somewhat surprising to see him appear in either of the club's final two contests, given the lack of updates on his status since he went down. Donovan Clingan has averaged 8.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals in 28.4 minutes over his last seven games in Ayton's stead.