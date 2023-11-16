Ayton registered six points (3-10 FG) and six rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 109-95 loss to Cleveland.

Ayton ran into the imposing Cavaliers frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, resulting in his worst performance of the campaign. The game was relatively close throughout, and Ayton finished with just three fouls. Coach Chauncy Billups felt more comfortable with Duop Reath for much of the game -- a floor-spacing option at center. The situation is worth monitoring lightly, though it was the first time since Oct. 29 that Ayton has played fewer than 32 minutes. Fantasy managers aren't getting what they hoped for in terms of Ayton's scoring (11.9 points per game), but his 11.5 rebounds are on pace to match a career high. He's also had active hands defensively, averaging 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks. That's helped the center retain fantasy value while his offense has slipped.