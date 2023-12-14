Ayton (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Ayton has missed three straight contests with right knee soreness and is at risk of missing a fourth straight tilt. If he can't go Thursday, expect Duop Reath to remain in the first unit.
