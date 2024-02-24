Ayton finished with 22 points (11-17 FG), 10 rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 127-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Ayton led all Portland players in rebounds while handing out a trio of assists and ending as one of three players with 20 or more points in another double-double performance. Ayton has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in eight games this season, including in two of his last three contests.