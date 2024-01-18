Ayton won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Nets, as he was unable to make it to the stadium due to ice and poor weather conditions that prohibited him from traveling, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Ayton was set to return to action Wednesday after missing the last 11 games with a right knee issue. However, his inability to travel to the stadium will likely mean that Duop Reath will remain in the starting lineup. Ayton should be available for Friday's game versus Indiana.