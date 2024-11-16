Coach Chauncey Billups said Ayton (finger) is unlikely to play in Sunday's game versus the Hawks, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Ayton is expected to miss his third straight contest Sunday due to a sprained right finger. If Ayton is ultimately ruled out yet again, Donovan Clingan should continue to start at center.
