Ayton (hand) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder.
Ayton is expected to miss his fourth straight contest Wednesday due to a right hand sprain. If Ayton is ruled out, Duop Reath will likely draw another start.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Iffy for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out to face Memphis•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Deemed doubtful•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Unlikely to play against Memphis•