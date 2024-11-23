Ayton (finger) is doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Rockets.
Ayton's absence streak will likely extend to six games Saturday due to a sprained right finger. If Ayton is ultimately ruled out, Donovan Clingan should draw another start.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Doubtful to play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Not playing vs. OKC•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Unlikely to suit up for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out vs. Hawks•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Unlikely to play against Atlanta•