Ayton (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Ayton continues to deal with right knee tendinitis and will likely be forced to miss a ninth consecutive game. It's not yet clear whether Jabari Walker (knee) will be able to suit up, but Duop Reath and Ibou Badji will likely see additional playing time against Oklahoma City.
