Ayton (knee) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Ayton will likely miss an eighth straight game due to right knee tendinitis. This doesn't come as a surprise, as coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Ayton doesn't have a return timetable, but the team is hopeful he can join them at some point during their upcoming road trip, which ends Friday in Minnesota. In Ayton's absence, Duop Reath should continue to draw starts at center, especially with Moses Brown sidelined indefinitely following surgery.