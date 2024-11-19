Ayton (finger) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Ayton is in danger of missing his fourth consecutive game due to a right finger sprain. The big man is still considered day-to-day while managing the injury, though if he is unable to return Wednesday, Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams are both candidates for an uptick in playing time.
