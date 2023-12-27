Ayton (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Kings, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

This isn't the first time Ayton has dealt with an issue to his right knee, as he missed three games earlier in December with soreness. For now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs. With Ayton sidelined, Portland will give Moses Brown his first start of the season. Presumably, Duop Reath will handle the backup center minutes.