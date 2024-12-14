Ayton (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Ayton will miss a game for the first time since Nov. 25 due to this illness, and this means the Blazers will be extremely thin when it comes to their frontcourt depth. Ayton and Robert Williams (not injury related) are out, while Donovan Clingan will be on a minutes' restriction, so Jabari Walker will get the start at center. Ayton's next chance to play will come against Phoenix on Sunday.
