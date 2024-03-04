Ayton (hand) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Ayton, Matisse Thybulle (hip), Toumani Camara (illness) and Jerami Grant (quad) have all been downgraded to out, so Portland will rely on a bevy of depth options. Duop Reath should continue to be the primary beneficiary of Ayton's absence, while the latter's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Thunder.