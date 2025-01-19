Ayton (back) will not play Saturday against the Rockets, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Ayton was late addition to the injury report and will be held out Saturday. His status for Sunday's game against the Bulls is in the air for the time being. Jerami Grant (face) is available Saturday and could pick up some of the scoring slack, while Robert Williams and Duop Reath are candidates to see more minutes.