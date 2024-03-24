Ayton (elbow) is out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

The Trail Blazers will start five rookies against the reigning NBA champions, meaning Ayton will remain on the sidelines for another game. This will be Ayton's second consecutive absence, and his seventh missed game (out of a possible 14) since the beginning of March. Ayton's next chance to play will come against the Rockets on Monday.