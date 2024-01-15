Ayton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton continues to deal with right knee tendinitis and will be unavailable for an 11th consecutive game. Duop Reath and Ibou Badji (hip) should continue to see increased roles Sunday. Coach Chauncey Billups said before Sunday's matchup that Ayton is "very close" to returning, and the center's next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Nets.