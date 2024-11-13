Ayton (finger) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Ayton was a late addition to the injury report due to a sprained right index finger, and he has officially been ruled out for the first leg of the back-to-back set against Minnesota. The big man will be replaced in the starting five by Donovan Clingan, who will make his first career start Tuesday.