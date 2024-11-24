Ayton (finger) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Ayton will miss a sixth consecutive game due to a right sprained finger, and his next chance to play will be Monday against the Grizzlies. Donovan Clingan should continue to serve as the Trail Blazers' starting center Saturday due to Ayton being sidelined.
