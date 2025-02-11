Now Playing

Ayton (calf) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets.

Ayton suffered a left calf strain against Denver on Monday and will be forced to sit out Wednesday's rematch. Donovan Clingan will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Ayton's next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break against the Lakers on Dec. 20.

