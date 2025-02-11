Ayton (calf) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets.
Ayton suffered a left calf strain against Denver on Monday and will be forced to sit out Wednesday's rematch. Donovan Clingan will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Ayton's next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break against the Lakers on Dec. 20.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Done for night with calf injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Suffers apparent calf injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Grabs 14 rebounds in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Records massive 25/20 double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Torches nets in efficient outing•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Outstanding on both ends•