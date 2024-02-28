Ayton (hand) is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Heat. He will end the game with 12 points (6-9 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 19 minutes

Ayton had a dominant first half, posting a double-double before exiting due to a hand he suffered after a hard fall following a Kevin Love charge. Duop Reath will likely receive increased minutes in his absence. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Memphis.