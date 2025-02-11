Ayton won't return to Monday's game against the Nuggets due to a left calf injury.

Ayton suffered the non-contact injury in the third quarter and required assistance walking back to the locker room. He finished the game with 10 points (5-9 FG) and one block across 19 minutes. The big man will likely undergo further testing before the club provides another update on his status, though Donovan Clingan should see an uptick in playing time if Ayton misses additional time.