Avdija tallied 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 Game 2 win over the Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

Avdija wasn't very efficient in this one and took a backseat to Scoot Henderson, who dropped 31 points in 38 minutes. Avdija still finished as Portland's third-leading scorer Tuesday and has totaled 44 points on 17-for-34 shooting from the field through two first-round matchups. The star forward and the Trail Blazers will now aim to take a 2-1 lead as the series shifts to Portland for Game 3 on Friday.