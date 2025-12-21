Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Another strong line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija logged 24 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes of Saturday's 98-93 win over the Kings.
Avdija came into Saturday's game with a fourth-round valuation in nine-category formats with averages of 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers in his previous 27 regular-season games. This was his eighth game of the campaign with at least 30 points, and following Saturday's win, the team improved to 12-16 on the season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Pours in 35 for OT win•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Strikes for 26 in win over Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Struggles with shot•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Nears double-double in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Scores 27 points with full line•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Good to go•