Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Available for All-Star weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija (back) will play for Team World on Sunday at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.
Avdija missed Portland's win over the Jazz on Thursday due to injury management in the second leg of a back-to-back set, though he's set to make his first career All-Star appearance Sunday. Assuming he makes it through Sunday's exhibition without incident, Avdija should be good to go for the Trail Blazers' next game Friday versus the Nuggets.
