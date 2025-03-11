Avdija (quadriceps) has been cleared to play Monday against the Warriors.
Avdija is set to make his return to the court following a two-game absence due to a bruised left quad. He's scored in double figures in two of his last three appearances and most notably dropped 30 points in his first game of March against the Cavs.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Iffy for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Won't play Sunday vs. Detroit•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Iffy for Friday vs. OKC•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Exits early with quad injury•