Avdija (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Avdija will return from a three-game absence Sunday and should give the Blazers a sizable boost on offense, especially since Anfernee Simons (elbow) is out and Shaedon Sharpe will come off the bench. Avdija is averaging 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game across six outings since the beginning of January.