Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija (back) is available for Sunday's game in Phoenix.
Avdija will push through the pain with the back issue and make himself available for Sunday's game. Portland's All-Star is averaging 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.2 triples per game this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Teases triple-double against Denver•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Limited output in All-Star debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Available for All-Star weekend•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Questionable for Thursday•