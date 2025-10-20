Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija (back) practiced fully Monday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
The forward left Thursday's preseason game against the Jazz due to upper back stiffness. However, he was back on the floor Monday, which bodes well for his status in the season opener Wednesday against Minnesota.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Won't return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Scores 15 in preseason loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Poats 15 points in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Starting Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Contributes 14 points from bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: On bench for preseason opener•