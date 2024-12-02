Avdija will come off the bench in Sunday's game versus Dallas, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

With Jerami Grant (knee) returning to the starting five, Avdija will retreat back to the bench. In his last five outings (two starts), 23-year-old forward has averaged 16.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks across 33.2 minutes per game.