Avdija provided 27 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 15 rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime loss to the Knicks.

The fifth-year forward is getting leaned on heavily by Portland, playing more than 40 minutes in back-to-back contests, and he's responded with two big performances. Avdija's workload isn't likely to decrease any time soon, either -- Jerami Grant (knee) and Deandre Ayton (calf) missed both of those games, while Jabari Walker left after just 11 minutes Wednesday due to a concussion.