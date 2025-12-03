Avdija logged 25 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 14 assists and eight rebounds over 37 minutes during Portland's 121-118 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Avdija finished Tuesday's game just two rebounds shy from registering a second straight triple-double and third of the season. He reached double-digit assists for a second straight game, and his 14 dimes surpassed a career high that he set against the Warriors on Nov. 21 (13 assists). Avdija is in the midst of a career year, and the sixth-year pro is averaging 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 0.7 blocks over 34.2 minutes per game so far this season.