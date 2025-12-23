Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Comes close to triple-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija accumulated 18 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-15 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Pistons.
Avdija finished just two rebounds and an assist shy of a triple-double, but he had the distinction of spurring a late rally in the fourth quarter. He logged seven points, three rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot as the squad erased a 21-point deficit. Although the team has gone 4-5 in December, the month has gone quite well for Avdija, averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals over nine games.
