Avdija accumulated 18 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-15 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Pistons.

Avdija finished just two rebounds and an assist shy of a triple-double, but he had the distinction of spurring a late rally in the fourth quarter. He logged seven points, three rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot as the squad erased a 21-point deficit. Although the team has gone 4-5 in December, the month has gone quite well for Avdija, averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals over nine games.