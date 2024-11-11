Avdija will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Avdija will come off the bench for the first time this season with Shaedon Sharpe entering the starting lineup. Avdija has had a dip in production of late, posting single-digit scoring outputs in three consecutive games.
