Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Continues to produce
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija had 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 39 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 138-133 overtime loss to the Mavericks.
Avdija has been one of the Trail Blazers' most reliable scoring weapons alongside Shaedon Sharpe, and this 29-point output marked an eighth straight contest with at least 20 points. Over that stretch dating back to Oct. 31, Avdija is averaging 28.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor.
