Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Could return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Avdija has been sidelined for the Trail Blazers' last three games due to a lower back strain. He had previously been listed as doubtful for those games, so the fact he's now listed as questionable indicates that he is progressing in his recovery. Jrue Holiday (calf) is listed as doubtful, and if he and Avdija were to be sidelined for Sunday's contest, then Caleb Love would likely step into Portland's starting lineup.
