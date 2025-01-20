Avdija (ankle) finished with 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Sunday's 113-102 win over the Bulls.

Avdija had been sidelined for the Trail Blazers' previous three games with a right ankle sprain, but he didn't miss a beat in his return to action. Even though Portland recently welcomed Jerami Grant (face) back from a nine-game absence, Avdija stuck in the starting five alongside of him while Shaedon Sharpe moved to the bench. Sharpe could move back into the starting five if Anfernee Simons (elbow) returns to the lineup in Portland's next game Tuesday in Miami, but Avdija has made a strong case to continue seeing meaningful minutes regardless of whether he continues to start or comes off the bench. Over his last 10 games, Avdija is averaging 18.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 33.6 minutes per contest.