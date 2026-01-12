Avdija (back) exited Sunday's 123-114 loss to the Knicks in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Avdija exited the contest in the final minutes of the fourth quarter due to an apparent back issue, and he finished with a team-high 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 38 minutes. The 25-year-old forward's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Tuesday's game against the Warriors.