Avdija finished with 37 points (12-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-14 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one block across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 loss to the Spurs.

The Spurs continued to have problems in the frontcourt without Victor Wembanyama (calf) and Avdija took full advantage in a losing effort. Avidja has been a scoring and rebounding machine this season, averaging 25.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the first 19 games.